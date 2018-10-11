The Shoals Salvation Army still needs volunteers who can help people impacted by the storm

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Shoals Salvation Army is collecting supplies and preparing to head south to help in the recovery after Hurricane Michael. The organization still needs volunteers who can help people impacted by the storm.
The truck is packed and ready to go south to what is being called a war zone. Captain Benjamin Duel says thankfully they still have plenty of supplies from their last deployment that can help hurricane victims. Duel says the only issue now is staffing.
They are looking for people who have experience with disaster relief work and can pass a background check. He says there are a lot of people are displaced, and they want to make sure they have enough volunteers on hand to help the people who are hurting.
"If there are any people who are qualified and or who have down disaster relief work before who are interested. All they need to do is come up here to the salvation army or give us a call 256-764-4432 and just talk to us about that so we can get them involved”, says, Captain Benjamin Duel Salvation Army.
Duel says that they can get the call at any time to head south to help people impacted by the hurricane. So, if you are interested in helping please contact the Shoals Salvation Army.
