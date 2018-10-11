Shoals Salvation Army leaders gearing up for registration for Angel Tree program

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - It’s only October, but the Shoals Salvation Army is already looking ahead to the holiday season.
Salvation Army leaders are gearing up for registration for their Angel Tree program. In just 75 days, children will be waking up to presents under the tree. For some it takes the help of many to make their Christmas wishes would come true.
The need is great in the Shoals. Capt. Benjamin Duel of the Shoals Salvation Army says last year the Salvation Army helped hundreds of families make Christmas brighter for their kids.
“We have a lot of families in this community and the surrounding communities who don’t have funds to provide to their children for Christmas. We give gifts to kids from zero to all the way up 18 if they are living at home,” said Duel.
Each year the holiday season hits pockets a little harder. Duel says parents should not feel ashamed if they need help. He says each child will get several gifts and it will be exactly what they asked for.
“We don’t ever want their kids to know these gifts came from the Salvation Army. We don’t ever want a parent to feel ashamed to come and ask for assistance. We all go through things and need assistance," said Duel.
If you want to sign up for the Angel Tree program registration begins Oct. 23-25. For more information or to donate, contact the Shoals Salvation Army.
To qualify for the Angle Tree program, you must show proof of residency and your child’s birth certificate to receive gifts.
