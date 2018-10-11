Power crews from Albertville head out to help restore power in Florida

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Albertville and other north Alabama cities are now sending crews to help out with restoring power in south Alabama, south Georgia, and the panhandle of Florida.
Officials at the Municipal Utilities Board in Albertville say they got the call from south Alabama saying they didn’t need their help. But Thursday morning they got the call to come to Florida so they immediately began packing to go and help.
“It’s what we do. It’s what we like to do. We do it everyday. It’s fun. It’s interesting, something new, new experiences,” said MUB lineman Heath Adams.
Five crewmen, two bucket trucks, and a service truck left at noon Thursday making their way south to Florida on a mission to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
“We got notification this morning of an area in Havana, Florida that need our assistance and so we’re going to join with some other utilities to go down and help,” said MUB General Manager Elden Chumley.
Crew members immediately began packing their trucks and getting ready for the trip. Heath Adams has helped out on missions like this before and fully expects to arrive to what he calls an organized chaos.
“We could be gone up to seven days. You don’t know what to expect. It’s going to be lines down, poles down, and lots of people,” said Adams.
Their mission is clear, restore power for those who don't have it and that means anything from restoring transmission lines to hooking lines back up to a home.
“I’m assuming there will be a lot of removal of storm damage and the reconstruction of utility lines back to the businesses and homes,” said Chumley.
The work is long and hard to restore power but Adams knows it can be a dangerous job.
“It is. You just go slow, use your head, and it will be alright,” said Adams.
Dealing with restoring power after a disaster isn’t easy. They expect that they’ll be working up to sixteen hours a day.
