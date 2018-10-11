New recording of Sinema implying Arizona produces: 'Crazy'

The video was released by The Reagan Battalion, an anonymous conservative group, on Twitter. It shows Sinema, who is bisexual, addressing a group beneath a banner for the Texas Stonewall Democrats, a Democratic LGBTQ group in that state. She opens by noting that people had been calling Arizona "crazy" recently and blames it on the GOP. "There's something wrong with the people in public office in Arizona," Sinema said. "People are saying the tea party, the tea party. Those people have been in charge 20 years in Arizona. They're called Republicans."