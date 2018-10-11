New president announced for Drake State

“My career as an educator, administrator, advocate, and community leader has prepared me for the role of president at Drake State,” said Sims. “I am passionate about the role Alabama’s community colleges play in preparing individuals for successful futures and I am committed to expanding this mission in the Huntsville community. It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to serve in this capacity and I look forward to working with Drake State’s faculty, staff, administration, and students to move the college forward.”