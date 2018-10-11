New president announced for Drake State

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Community College System has announced Dr. Patricia Sims as the new president of J.F. Drake State Community and Technical College.
Sims has 25 years of experience in both K-12 and higher education. Most recently, she served as dean of the College of Education at Athens State University in Athens. She previously served at Drake State for more than 12 years as student services management director and dean of instructional and student services.
“Dr. Sims’ proven leadership and commitment to innovation and student success makes her the right choice for Drake State,” Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said in a news release. “With unique experience in all levels of education, from teacher to principal to dean, Sims brings with her tremendous energy and enthusiasm and I am confident Drake State will flourish under her leadership.”
“My career as an educator, administrator, advocate, and community leader has prepared me for the role of president at Drake State,” said Sims. “I am passionate about the role Alabama’s community colleges play in preparing individuals for successful futures and I am committed to expanding this mission in the Huntsville community. It is an honor and a privilege to be selected to serve in this capacity and I look forward to working with Drake State’s faculty, staff, administration, and students to move the college forward.”
Sims’ will begin as president on Dec. 1.
