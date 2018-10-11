Nearly 45,000 Alabama residents without power due to Tropical Storm Michael

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Former Hurricane Michael now tropic storm has claimed at least two lives and leaves many without power as it continues to travel over the Southeast. The storm made landfall on the Panhandle of Florida Wednesday around noon and was one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the coast.
Weather conditions caused impassible roads and power outages for many local counties.
- Alabama Power updates that 45,000 customers are without power as the storm leaves the state.
- 10,000 in Houston County
- 7,400 in Henry County
- 6,000 in Lee County
- 5,800 in both Geneva and Dale County
- 5,200 in Barbour County
- 3,000 in Russell County
The company says they are working towards assessing the damage behind the power outages.
Officials recommend that drivers stay clear of the roads as road conditions are still hazardous. We will have more updates on this story as they become available.
