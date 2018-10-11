License suspension under review for Decatur doctor convicted of harassment

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners is now investigating a Decatur doctor. That’s after Dr. Michael Dick was found guilty of harassment on three counts in municipal court.
Now, the Alabama Board of Medicine is looking into suspending his license.
The Board of Medical Examiners' general counsel has been in contact with local law enforcement since Dick was originally charged. However, the board wanted to wait for his trial to go through before filing the official complaint.
After Dick was convicted more than two weeks ago, the general counsel filed an administrative complaint.
Wilson Hunter, who’s on the general counsel, says when this type of complaint is filed, it basically suspends a medical license.
The complaint then goes to the Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama for them to review.
Hunter says sexual misconduct cases like the ones involving Dick, are a top priority for the board.
The commission meets Thursday and will finalize the suspension.
Moving forward, Dick will no longer be able to see patients, write prescriptions or practice medicine in the state of Alabama.
