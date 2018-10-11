LEADING OFF: Aching Correa trying to get back ready for ALCS

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is trying to get his aching back as healed as possible before Houston's AL Championship Series opener Saturday. Correa told The Associated Press on Wednesday that although he's tried to put on a brave face, his back is hurting him on every swing and miss, and on the bad days it can even be uncomfortable to walk. Correa returned from a six-week stint on the DL on Aug. 10 and declared he was better, but he hit just .180 in the second half of the season and had just one hit — a homer — while Houston swept Cleveland in their three-game AL Division Series.