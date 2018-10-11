Images trickle out of Michael's vast devastation

The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams was stationed 10 miles from Mexico Beach before the storm but reported that with what she was seeing on the satellite images, she didn't think the house she was in would withstand the wind, said Nora Zimmet, the network's programming chief. Abrams was told to get out of town. With a police escort, she tried beginning at 3 a.m. to get to Mexico Beach, but had to turn back. She finally made it later in the day.