English FA to hold special meeting for vote on Wembley sale

A view of the exterior of Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. Britain is looking to host up to 60 major sporting events over the next 15 years, including soccer’s World Cup, to assert global influence and secure trade deals after Brexit. Building on the successful of the 2012 Olympics in London and the English Premier League, hosting major sporting events is now embraced as a key instrument of soft power by British Prime Minister Thresa May’s government. The UK Sport list of sporting events being targeted was revealed hours after May’s speech to her Conservative Party conference, with the centerpiece the 2030 World Cup. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)