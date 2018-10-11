“Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic” being held in Morgan County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 11, 2018 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 8:36 AM

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Health officials in Morgan County are set to hold a “drive-thru” flu vaccination clinic.

The clinic is being held by the Morgan County Health Department and the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Attendees can receive a flu vaccine for $5 or for free by presenting a Medicare card.

The Morgan County EMA says that the clinic will also be used as an exercise to respond in case of a flu outbreak.

The event is set to be held on Thursday, October 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m, or until no more vaccines are available, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds located at 2919 Fairgrounds Road in Decatur.

