“Drive-Thru Flu Vaccination Clinic” being held in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Health officials in Morgan County are set to hold a “drive-thru” flu vaccination clinic.
The clinic is being held by the Morgan County Health Department and the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
Attendees can receive a flu vaccine for $5 or for free by presenting a Medicare card.
The Morgan County EMA says that the clinic will also be used as an exercise to respond in case of a flu outbreak.
The event is set to be held on Thursday, October 18, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m, or until no more vaccines are available, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds located at 2919 Fairgrounds Road in Decatur.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.