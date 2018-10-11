‘Dixieland Delight' coming back to Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Alabama fans will be delighted at Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend.
One of Crimson Tide fans' favorite traditions is returning. After the third quarter on Saturday during the Missouri game, “Dixieland Delight” will play throughout the stadium for the first time since 2014.
Athletic director Greg Byrne made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
The playing of “Dixieland Delight” was halted following the 2014 Iron Bowl after a history of fans adding vulgar lyrics to the song. The promise for the song’s return is based on fans not continuing to sing those added lyrics.
“I know we can do it the right way, so remember to keep it clean, keep it classy and we’ll play ‘Dixieland Delight’ during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium,” Alabama running back Damien Harris said.
