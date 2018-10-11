Crime Stoppers: Car broken into at Madison fitness centers

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week occurred on Sept. 14 at Planet Fitness on U.S. 72 in Madison. According to Madison police, a vehicle was broken into and two purses were taken. Shortly after, several vehicles were broken into at the Madison Hospital Wellness Center.
Video surveillance from Kroger and Walgreens show a female and male using the stolen cards to purchase multiple gift cards.
If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.