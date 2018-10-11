Crime Stoppers: Car broken into at Madison fitness centers

Crime Stoppers: Car broken into at Madison fitness centers
Madison police say these two are wanted in connection to car burglaries at Planet Fitness and Madison Hospital Wellness Center.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 10, 2018 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 9:36 PM

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - This week’s crime of the week occurred on Sept. 14 at Planet Fitness on U.S. 72 in Madison. According to Madison police, a vehicle was broken into and two purses were taken. Shortly after, several vehicles were broken into at the Madison Hospital Wellness Center.

Video surveillance from Kroger and Walgreens show a female and male using the stolen cards to purchase multiple gift cards.

If you recognize them, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous, and your call could earn you a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.