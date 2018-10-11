Breezy & cooler today; Comfortable weekend ahead

Some clouds and light sprinkles expected to start your morning but overall, we should start to dry out as we go throughout your Thursday. As cloudy start for some, but we will clear out through the morning. Temperatures will stay into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with much less humidity! Gusts from the northwest will be between 20 to 25 mph, with an isolated 30 mph possible as well. It should be a fantastic stretch of weather over the next week or so with much cooler air and comfortable humidity levels.