Breezy & cooler today; Comfortable weekend ahead

Happy Thursday! The cooler weather is starting to push in along the cold front that is making its way through the area this morning. Because of that we can expect some breezy wind gusts throughout the morning and afternoon today.
Some clouds and light sprinkles expected to start your morning but overall, we should start to dry out as we go throughout your Thursday. As cloudy start for some, but we will clear out through the morning. Temperatures will stay into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with much less humidity! Gusts from the northwest will be between 20 to 25 mph, with an isolated 30 mph possible as well. It should be a fantastic stretch of weather over the next week or so with much cooler air and comfortable humidity levels.
You will really feel that cold air as we move on into Friday morning with low temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Valley. Should have plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon with temperatures Staying into the upper 60s! Should be a nice weekend as well, with a chance of rain coming late Sunday and into Monday with another cold front. The timing on the front is still in question, but whenever it does pass you can expect even cooler weather!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
