AP Source: Kerr, Wright, McMillan to be US assistants

A person with knowledge of the details says Steve Kerr and Jay Wright have been chosen as assistant coaches for the U.S. national basketball team, putting the coaches of the NBA and NCAA championship teams on Gregg Popovich's staff.
The person told The Associated Press on Thursday that Nate McMillan will be the other assistant. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the staff had not yet been announced.
The trio of coaches will work with Popovich in the 2019 Basketball World Cup and 2020 Olympics, assuming the Americans qualify for both events.
Kerr has led Golden State to two straight and three of the last four NBA championships. Wright guided Villanova to the 2016 and 2018 NCAA titles. McMillan worked on Mike Krzyzewski's staff from 2006-12, when the Americans won two Olympic gold medals and the 2010 world championship.
