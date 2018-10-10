World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront

(CNN) - World Mental Health Day is observed every year on Oct. 10.
The goal is to raise awareness about mental health issues and discuss expanding access to care for people who are struggling.
Additionally, it's a chance to highlight the struggles many young people face.
The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated.
According to the WHO, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-to-29-year-olds.
Depression, addiction, and eating disorders are of concern.
