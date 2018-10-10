Utility Crews Leave the Tennessee Valley to help with Hurricane Michael

FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WAFF) - As Hurricane Michael makes landfall as a category 4 Hurricane, utility crews from Fayetteville Utilities packed their bags and trucks and hit the road.
Traveling to LaGrange, Georgia, these lineman will help other utility crews in Georgia restore power after Hurricane Michael passes through. The response to help though, is not new for this crew. A month ago, Fayetteville Utilities sent twelve men to Dudley, North Carolina to help with Hurricane Florence.
Zach Barnes is coming up on his 8th year with the utility company. He tells WAFF that he has helped in numerous storms in the past. “I like to help the family’s,” Barnes says as he describes why he volunteers for these trips.
Barnes was one of the twelve men that went to North Carolina. “We got up there and we have about thirty inches of rain, a lot of wind, a lot of trees on lines,” says Barnes, describing his experience with Hurricane Florence.
Barnes says that the biggest challenge when it comes to helping during a natural disaster, is not knowing what kind of damage you might face until you get to your destination. He also says some things, you can’t prepare for. “It could be trees down, power lines down, high floods. You just never know but, you just have to expect the worse and do the best you can," says Barnes.
Crews could be in LaGrange for up to seven days depending on how bad the damage is, and how much help is needed.
