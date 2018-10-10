Storm chances move in today; Cooler weather to follow!

Happy Wednesday! Today will begin the start of our changes! Wind, rain, and clouds are all likely at some point today, and that will continue into tomorrow as well.
We’re still warm out there this morning with temperatures well above normal into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley. The good news is that due to a breezy southeast wind we won’t have to worry about fog this morning. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day as Hurricane Michael nears landfall along the Gulf Coast. Michael is expected to make landfall sometime this afternoon near Panama City Beach as a Category 4 Hurricane. Wind speeds could be in excess of 130 mph.
This afternoon and evening storms will fire up ahead of a cold front that begins to move in. Scattered showers and storms are likely through the overnight tonight and could bring some locally heavy rainfall. The front will move slowly, finally moving out of the Valley during the morning hours on Thursday and that is when we really start to cool off! We should stay into the 70s every day through the weekend with our afternoon temperatures, and our low temperatures look to fall into the 50s and possibly the upper 40s. A second front moves in late Sunday and Monday bringing even cooler temperatures for next week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
