Storm chances move in today; Cooler weather to follow!

This afternoon and evening storms will fire up ahead of a cold front that begins to move in. Scattered showers and storms are likely through the overnight tonight and could bring some locally heavy rainfall. The front will move slowly, finally moving out of the Valley during the morning hours on Thursday and that is when we really start to cool off! We should stay into the 70s every day through the weekend with our afternoon temperatures, and our low temperatures look to fall into the 50s and possibly the upper 40s. A second front moves in late Sunday and Monday bringing even cooler temperatures for next week!