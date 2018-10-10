Storm chances move in today; Cooler weather to follow

We’re still warm out there this morning with temperatures well above normal into the low to mid 70s for much of the Valley. The good news is that due to a breezy southeast wind, we won’t have to worry about fog this morning. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day as Hurricane Michael nears landfall along the Gulf Coast. Michael is expected to make landfall sometime this afternoon near Panama City Beach as a Category 4 Hurricane. Wind speeds could be in excess of 130 mph.