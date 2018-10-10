Red Cross opening evacuation centers in south Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - As Hurricane Michael makes landfall along the Gulf, the Red Cross is opening up three temporary evacuation centers in south Alabama.
The centers are set up in Montgomery, Ozark, and Robertsdale. Red Cross representatives encourage evacuees to bring essential items along.
“Bring their medications that are necessary. To bring bedding, you know, I have a child, so I understand sometimes kids and adults need their own blankets. We ask that you bring those, because these types of shelters, we may not have those available,” said Regional Communications Director, Annette Rowland.
Rowland says the centers will have light snacks, but YOU should plan on bringing extras. Volunteers are working hard to get the centers ready and keep up evacuees' spirits.
“They’re playing ball, they’re playing card games. They’re doing what they can to past the time,” added Rowland.
Once the hurricane passes, Rowland says there are over 500 red cross disaster workers standing by to assess damage along the gulf coast.
“We will have boots on the ground as soon the storms clears, we will then be able to report to the standby volunteers and staff, this is what we need. And we will be ready,” said Rowland.
