Northwest Alabama Job Fair on Thursday

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The Northwest Alabama Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
It will be at the NW-SCC Shoals campus Patriot Center. This is at 800 George Wallace Blvd. in Muscle Shoals.
The fair will feature several area employers with over 400 available jobs.
The employers include:
- American Wholesale Book Company
- Arc of the Shoals
- Bank Independent
- Burns Nursing & Rehab
- Constellium
- Alabama Department of Rehabilitation
- First Metro Bank
- Five Star Food Service
- FreightCar America
- G&G Steel
- Hexpol - Robbins, LLC
- IHP
- Mary Kay - Representative Maleeca Dickerson
- NACOLG
- North American Lighting
- Onin Staffing
- Pilgrim's
- Russellville Hospital
- Schneider
- SCOPE 310 Authority
- Sheffield Career Center
- Sims Bark Company
- Snelling Staffing
- Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)
- Tri-Cities Manufacturing
- United Lumber & Reman, Inc.
- Walgreens
- EPSCO/Wise Staffing Group
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.