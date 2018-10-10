Northwest Alabama Job Fair on Thursday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 10, 2018 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 4:11 PM

MUSCLE SHOALS, AL (WAFF) - The Northwest Alabama Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

It will be at the NW-SCC Shoals campus Patriot Center. This is at 800 George Wallace Blvd. in Muscle Shoals.

The fair will feature several area employers with over 400 available jobs.

The employers include:

  • American Wholesale Book Company
  • Arc of the Shoals
  • Bank Independent
  • Burns Nursing & Rehab
  • Constellium
  • Alabama Department of Rehabilitation
  • First Metro Bank
  • Five Star Food Service
  • FreightCar America
  • G&G Steel
  • Hexpol - Robbins, LLC
  • IHP
  • Mary Kay - Representative Maleeca Dickerson
  • NACOLG
  • North American Lighting
  • Onin Staffing
  • Pilgrim's
  • Russellville Hospital
  • Schneider
  • SCOPE 310 Authority
  • Sheffield Career Center
  • Sims Bark Company
  • Snelling Staffing
  • Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)
  • Tri-Cities Manufacturing
  • United Lumber & Reman, Inc.
  • Walgreens
  • EPSCO/Wise Staffing Group

