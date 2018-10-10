North Huntsville residents question candidates on school safety, mental health

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Candidates for county and state positions gathered in North Huntsville Tuesday, and faced questions on the guns in schools and mental health in the justice system.
The North Huntsville Community United for Action hosted the forum at Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church, featuring candidates for state senate, state school board, Madison County Sheriff, and probate judge.
Candidates from both parties were invited, but only Democratic nominees attended.
Huntsville resident Kimberly Ferguson asked how candidates would address gun safety in schools.
“Change. I’m looking for change, within probably the next year,” she said.
Two students have brought guns to a Huntsville school since mid-September. One incident at Blossomwood Elementary resulted in a 2nd grader being shot in the hand.
Ferguson said her son is a second grader in the district and wants to see clear backpacks state-wide.
State School Board Candidate Jessica Barker said would work with Huntsville City Schools on solutions, but could not make the decisions for the district.
She did voice opposition to arming teachers or administrators within schools.
Mental health professional Dr. Danny Blanchard asked the candidates about mental health, and whether they’d support more resources for clinics.
“We’re going to have to not only look at funding, but we’re going to have to continue to inform the public of what the needs and concerns are for those who are experiencing mental health issues within their families,” he said.
Blanchard said too often those struggling with mental health end up in jail or the hospital, not in a clinic where the patients needs can be addressed.
Candidate for Madison County Probate Judge Michael Walker said the county was doing a good job on that issue, but the state could do more to increase funding and address issues in its prisons.
Blanchard said he was satisfied with the answers, but wants to see the legislators and probate judges do more if elected to office.
“They’ve got to lobby other legislators, to gain their respect and influence to get a bill or amendment passed, because without it, we’re going to be just where we’ve been for the last 15 years,” he said.
The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
