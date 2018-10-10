Industrial accident victim’s family files wrongful death suit in Marshall County

ARAB, AL (WAFF) - The family of a construction worker who died in an industrial accident in Marshall County has now filed a wrongful death suit. Deidra Lee, the mother of Aaron Lee who died in the accident, is now seeking unspecified financial damages against Umicore.
Attorneys filed the suit on Tuesday. The bottom line is they claim Umicore was negligent. The accident happened on September 25th.
First responders arrived to the facility to find a tank had exploded. Lee had been working on the tank using welding or torch cutting tools.
In the suit, attorneys say Lee was a business invitee to the facility hired to perform welding services. The suit claims Umicore negligently failed to empty or clean the chemical tank of unsafe and flammable chemicals, that they failed to test for the presence of unsafe or flammable chemicals, and that they failed to implement policies and procedures for properly emptying chemical tanks before allowing welding or other hot work to be performed.
The suit claims 18 counts of negligence and wantonness against the company and other parties.
We’ve reached out to Umicore and so far have not received a response.
