Florence authorities offer tips on how to prevent car burglaries

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - If you don’t secure your car properly you can become a victim of a crime of opportunity. The Florence Police Department wants to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Capt. Mike Holt says people make the mistake of leaving bags, weapons and personal information in their vehicles.
He says during the past several months all over the Shoals thieves are opening doors and busting car windows.
He says don't leave a spare key in your car or leave it running unattended. Dark parking lots are where many thieves break into vehicles.
Holt says the average criminal simply checks for unlocked car door handles, spends less than a minute inside the vehicle, and always checks the glove box, door panels, and center console. If you just remember to lock your doors and don't leave anything in view odds are you won't become a victim.
The Florence Police Department also wants to remind you if you see something, say something.
