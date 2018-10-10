Feedback sought on new Athens pet ordinance

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - The city of Athens is looking for public feedback on a potential ordinance chance that could impact your pets.
A committee was formed several months ago to explore the feasibility of changing a city ordinance requiring that dogs kept in a yard must either be kept on a tether or in an enclosed pen.
The ordinance could prevent tethering from being allowed altogether. But the city wants to hear public feedback before moving forward.
"The City Council members have agreed to having a public hearing, public comments, at the next Council meeting, which it is not required by law. But as a concern of citizens, and an important issue, when do we implement if we do go strictly to an enclosed area?” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
The hearing is set for Oct. 22 , at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will be held in the City Council Chamber at City Hall on Hobbs Street.
