Enrollment up for Limestone County schools

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Limestone County Schools has seen an increase in student numbers from last year.
The Board of Education learned the the system’s Average Daily Attendance (ADA) has surpassed the 10,000 mark, meaning that state funding for the 2019-2020 school year will be based on 10,480 students, according to our news partners at the News Courier.
Alabama calculates ADA based on school attendance during the first 20 days following Labor Day.
The increase is reportedly largely due to the growth of Alabama Connections Academy, which is based in Limestone County.
The number of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches is also down. Director of Federal Programs Allison Usery says that number has dropped to 51.96-percent, which is down about 4-to-5-percent from last year.
