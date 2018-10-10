Downtown Huntsville roads to close for Alabama A&M Homecoming Parade

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 10, 2018 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 2:16 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are advising motorists of some roads closures ahead of Alabama A&M University’s Homecoming Parade.

Roads in downtown Huntsville will be closed for the parade, which will start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and last until 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say motorists should expect detours and delays as well as a high amount pedestrian traffic.

The parade is set to gather at Lot K on Clinton Avenue, travel north on Woodson Street, turn right to travel east on Holmes Avenue, then travel north then east on Monroe Street, and travel south on Jefferson Street before returning to Clinton Avenue.

