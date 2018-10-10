City of Huntsville to replace streetlights following concern over them being out

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - City of Huntsville officials say they will replace streetlights that are out on South Memorial Parkway Sunday.
Several business owners and customers complained about the outage following a fatal pedestrian accident. It was determined the pedestrian was at fault. Police say the 19-year-old wasn’t on a crosswalk and it was too dark for drivers to see him. The people who work and play in the area question if the lights being out possibly played a role, and even if not why there were out in the first place.
WAFF 48 was told the lights have been out for weeks at a time.
“You’ll pull out and it’s not like you can’t see, but it’s a matter of if someone were out there and it’s pitch black - you won’t see them until its too late," said Keyera Key. He has worked in this area for several years.
The area is between Bob Wallace Avenue and Governor’s Drive.
“You can’t ignore problems like that! Pot holes pop up; you can ignore that. Something to that degree on this much of a road...you can’t let that pass," said Key.
Sunday, Huntsville Utilities will fix the issue and get the lights back on.
The Alabama Department of Transportation manages US-231. Through a partnership, Huntsville Utilities (HU) manages the streetlights. Officials with HU say they’ve been working to fix the lights for weeks now.
The roadway will be closed for some time Sunday morning. Stay with WAFF 48 for details on the exact time of that road closure.
You can report a street light outage anytime on the HU website. Just click here and choose ‘streetlight repair’ on the drop down menu.
