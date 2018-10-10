Celtics healthy, eager to embrace favorites tag in East

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2017 file photo Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, left, and Gordon Hayward look on from the bench during the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston. Last season hopes were high for the Celtics in the preseason with a new-look roster that included Irving and Hayward. Five minutes into the season opener everything changed with Hayward’s gruesome leg injury. It happened again late in the season with Irving was lost to knee surgery. With both back and healthy, Boston is embracing being called the presumptive favorites in the Eastern Conference. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, file) (Winslow Townson)