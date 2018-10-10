Authorities searching for man who did not return from Lawrence County work release

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Lawrence County authorities are searching for a man who did not report back from work release.
Sheriff Gene Mitchell said Mark Darrell Terry, 42, left the county jail for his work release Sunday morning. He was to report back at the jail at midnight Monday but did not return. Mitchell said Terry worked at Metal Exchange on Court Street in Moulton.
Mitchell said that Terry was in jail on drug charges and probation violation. He faces a new charge of second-degree escape.
Terry is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 250 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
He asks that anyone with any information to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.
