Athens hotels filling up with hurricane evacuees

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Phones are ringing off the hook at hotels in Athens and rooms are filling up quickly.
“We’ve got 75 here at the Fairfield, we’ve got 71 at the Holiday Inn. Um. So, between both of those, like I said, we were sold out last night. We’re going to be sold out again for the next few nights probably,” said Fairfield Inn & Suites manager, Tyler Herrera.
Herrera says they’ve had some evacuees, but many of their guests are traveling south to help out once the storm moves on.
“We had about 40 rooms worth of linesmen come in last night from Indiana and they are headed down to the beach or as close as they can right now. And we’ve got about 60 more coming in from Missouri,” added Herrera.
The linesmen are keeping an eye on the storm and will be ready help restore power once the hurricane passes. Other guests are taking advantage of their time in north Alabama and exploring what the area has to offer.
“We’ve sent some to Huntsville, to try and do certain things like the Space and Rocket Center and things like that. Give them stuff to to do while they’re here,” said Herrera.
