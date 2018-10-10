Global shares mixed in muted trading amid growth fears

GLOBAL WORRIES: The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its forecast for global economic growth in its latest report, citing higher interest rates and ongoing trade battles. The IMF said the global economy will grow 3.7 percent this year, the same as in 2017, but down from its earlier forecast of 3.9 percent. The IMF also cut its forecast for Chinese economic growth in 2019 to 6.2 percent, which would be its slowest since 1990.