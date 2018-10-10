AP: Cardi B, Post Malone won't compete for new artist Grammy

Cardi B, who earned two nominations at this year's Grammys held in February, was not eligible for nomination because of her previous nominations. The Grammys, which has adjusted the rules of best new artist over the years to keep up with the changing musical landscape, state that "any artist with a previous Grammy nomination as a performer" would not qualify. If Cardi B had not released an album around the time she earned her first pair of nominations for "Bodak Yellow," she could have qualified. But because she had enough music to be eligible for best new artist at the 2018 show and earned prior nominations, she was not qualified to enter the category.