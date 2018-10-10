All-star runner dedicates Ribbon Run to his mom

"My mom is a breast cancer survivor so in 2007, she had finished treatment. She's an amazing woman. My wife had been trying to get me into running for a number of years. I had been bicycling for a decade and a half at that point. She said she heard about an event that raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research in Huntsville called the Ribbon Run and she said I should go try it. So in 2007, I did my first Ribbon Run and loved it. It was a great experience. Since then, my mom has come out and finished the race. A couple of years later, she joined us and did her first 5K here at the Ribbon Run," he said.