Alabama’s price gouging laws in effect

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State laws against price gouging went into effect when Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael, Attorney General Steve Marshall said on Tuesday.
The laws prohibit the “unconscionable pricing” of items for sale or rent, Marshall’s office said.
A price that is 25 percent or more above the average cost charged in the area in the previous 30 days - unless the cost can be justified - is a case of price gouging, the attorney general's office said.
“Alabamians should be cautious of those who would seek to prey upon them through crimes such as price gouging and home repair fraud,” Marshall said.
The penalty is a fine up to $1,000 per violation, and the possibility of being banned from doing business in the state.
To report possible unfair prices, call toll free to 1-800-392-5658, or visit https://ago.alabama.gov/ConsumerComplaint, or write to, Attorney General, 501 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, AL, 36130.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.