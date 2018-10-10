Akridge is apparent winner of Huntsville District 2 runoff

Caylor took to Facebook shortly after 9 p.m. to post what appears to be a concession. Part of it read: " It is with a heavy heart that I report it doesn’t seem like we came up with as many votes as Ms. Akridge. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be forever moved by the encouragement of new friends I made along the campaign trail, and by the generous, exhaustive efforts put forth by close friends who I’ve been fortunate to know for many years."