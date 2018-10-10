Akridge is apparent winner of Huntsville District 2 runoff

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It appears that Frances Akridge was victorious over Mary Jane Caylor in Tuesday’s runoff election for Huntsville’s second district.
As of 10 p.m., the unofficial results on the county website, with 94 percent of precincts reported, were 3,364 for Akridge and 2,301 for Caylor.
Caylor took to Facebook shortly after 9 p.m. to post what appears to be a concession. Part of it read: " It is with a heavy heart that I report it doesn’t seem like we came up with as many votes as Ms. Akridge. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be forever moved by the encouragement of new friends I made along the campaign trail, and by the generous, exhaustive efforts put forth by close friends who I’ve been fortunate to know for many years."
The runoff was a result of Akridge coming up eight votes shy of securing the seat in August.
