Warm & breezy today, rain & cooler air moving closer

Happy Tuesday! It’s another warm and humid start to the day out there today with several spots staying into the low 70s this morning.
Today will be the last day of the well above normal temperatures! High temperatures today are expected to climb into the mid 80s across most of the valley as we will see passing clouds mixed with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Wind could be breezy today out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as strong as 25 mph. There is a chance we could see some light showers today, but I think we will mainly stay dry.
Still looking at a cold front to come through Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Michael also is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday and overnight in the Thursday across North Alabama, with best chance for rain for those on Sand Mountain and in northeastern Alabama. Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon near Panama City Beach as a potential Category 3 Hurricane.
After that cold front moves through on Wednesday and early Thursday morning, temperatures will really start to cool off! We should stay into the 70s every day through the weekend with our afternoon temperatures, and our low temperatures look to fall into the 50s and possibly the upper 40s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
