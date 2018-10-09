Valley leaders, candidates offer local solutions on climate change

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The United Nations released a new climate report stating the world would need to take “unprecedented” steps to combat climate change, and local leaders are talking their ideas on how to go about it.
Nations participating in the 2015 Paris Climate agreement are currently aiming to cap the the rise of global temperatures at 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, the report calls for the cap to be lowered to 34.7 degrees.
The report states such a change could reduce extreme weather patterns, such as prolonged heat, drought, snowfall and flooding among others.
The United States exited the Paris agreement in June 2017.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Tennessee Valley candidates and politicians across the political spectrum and at multiple levels of government for their thoughts on how to address rising global temperatures.
5th District Democratic Congressional Candidate Peter Joffrion said the valley should leverage what it has to go green, which includes a wind corridor on Highway 72, access to technology, and a “plethora” of scientists.
“We absolutely have to develop renewables, with the wind corridor here, with a lot of solar energy development, we could be kind of a hub for solar energy development across the region,” he said.
Joffrion added that if elected, he would push for a “Memphis to Atlanta” highway with electric infrastructure capable of supporting charging stations for electric cars.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Mo Brooks has not returned a request for comment, but vocally supported the decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord.
His press release after the announcement read in part,
“...between the years 2000 and 2014, the United States reduced its carbon emissions by more than 18 percent! Further, over the past 50 years, America has been the world’s environmental leader. No country on earth has done more to reduce pollution by cleaning our air, cleaning our water and properly disposing of hazardous waste.”
United States Representative Robert Aderholt (R-4th District) also did not return a request for comment, but his website states he is in favor of expanded production of oil and natural gas, but is also open to renewable energy:
“This means pursuing a market based approach – instead of unrealistic and distorting tax breaks – that utilizes innovative technologies to create electricity such as wind, solar, hydro, biomass, geothermal or any other potentially viable renewable energy sources.”
Aderholt’s Democratic opponent, Lee Auman, said he wants to invest in alternative energy “and encourage pioneers in the field.”
“There are several companies in this district that utilize solar energy, and they should be rewarded for their efforts,” Auman said in a statement.
He said incentivizing sustainable energy would lead to a healthier environment and expanded economy.
Several state candidates expressed similar views. Amy Wasyluka (Dem. Candidate for AL Senate Dist 2), JoAnn Cummings (Dem. Candidate for AL House District 4) and Deborah Barros (Dem. Candidate for AL Senate District 7) all voiced their support of incentives for environmentally-friendly companies.
WAFF 48 News reached out to their opponents (Tom Butler, Parker Moore, and Sam Givhan respectively). They have not yet responded, and do not address energy or the environment on their websites.
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling said one of the first things the city can do to address climate change is pass utility rates that incentivize reduced use.
The city council will be voting for one of three options on increased city utility rates. He’s in support of the option that spreads the costs by usage.
“If it’s going to be an increase, why can’t we make it structured in a way where people are going to be encouraged to conserve by tightening their belts a little bit and thinking about whether or not they actually want to have as much energy being spent as they’ve spent in the past,” he said.
The council is voting on the proposed rate increases this Thursday, Oct. 11.
