Streetlights out on the Parkway has business owners concerned

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Business owners and customers are concerned about streetlights that are out on a stretch of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.
Between Bob Wallace Avenue and Governors Drive traveling north, the streets are out.
Last week, a man was hit and killed trying to cross the roadway. Investigators determined he was at fault, but some people are still questioning why the lights aren’t on.
Business owners say they haven’t had any issues with safety yet but would like this small issue addressed before something tragic happens.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the city of Huntsville manages the lights on the Parkway. We placed a call with them Monday but have not heard back yet. Stay with WAFF 48 as we learn more.
