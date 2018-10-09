Should the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induct more hip hop artists?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees for the class of 2019.
The list of 15 includes
- Def Leppard
- Devo
- Janet Jackson
- John Prine
- Kraftwerk
- LL Cool J
- MC5
- Radiohead
- Rage Against the Machine
- Roxy Music
- Stevie Nicks
- the Cure
- Todd Rundgren
- Rufus & Chaka Kahn
- The Zombies
Each year the debate rages on for artists that get snubbed.
Nowadays the question is whether the Hall should open it’s doors to other genres that don’t have the traditional ‘rock’ sound.
Last year, the unique sound came from influential artists Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta.
Though they weren’t ‘rockstars’ they were recognized as pioneers for making the art what it is today.
Among the crowd this year is ladies' man LL Cool J.
With titles like Radio, and Rock the Bells he shifted the culture for mainstream rap in the mid 80s as a Def Jam recording artist.
LL is simply a nominee, he won’t know his fate until March when the class is officially announced.
As of now there are only six rap acts in:
Run DMC
Beastie Boys
Tupac Shakur
Public Enemy
Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
N.W.A.
In 2017, Snoop Dogg inducted his dear friend Tupac Shakur
Among the other newly eligible artists is Outkast and Cleveland based rap-group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
All of which still make music to this day: This past August Bone Thugs members Krayzie and Bizzy announced their plans to make Cleveland a center for creativity.
Artists become eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.
So over time the number of rappers on the list will gradually increase.
Will hip hop artists get more love in the near future?
We’ll find out soon enough.
