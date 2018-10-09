Marshall County corrections officer arrested for possession of drugs

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County corrections officer was arrested Saturday evening after coming on duty in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
He was immediately detained and arrested by deputies.
Zachary Jonathan Smith, 27, of Hazel Green has been charged with Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He was employed by the Marshall County Jail just less than 3 months. He has since been terminated and has since posted a three thousand dollar bond.
This case remains under investigation.
