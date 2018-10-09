Man arrested for removing ankle monitor on Facebook video

(RNN) - A nearly four-minute video posted to Facebook landed a Missouri man in jail.
Deputies in Greene County, MO, arrested 33-year-old Dustin Burns in August. They said he posted a video of himself demonstrating how to remove an ankle monitor with a butter knife.
The video was posted on July 7. Three months later, it’s still posted.
WARNING: The video contains foul language.
“This is how you take an ankle bracelet off without breaking the circuit,” a voice said in the video.
A man could be seen sticking the knife inside the device. He used a utility tool to unscrew it while telling viewers to be careful not to damage it, or it will be thousands of dollars in fines.
After working at it for a a few minutes, the bracelet finally unfastened.
Burns was charged this week with tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Court records reviewed by the Springfield News-Leader show he was charged in unrelated cases earlier this year for domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.
He’s due in court on Oct. 22 on all three charges.
