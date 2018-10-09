Latest from FEMA on Hurricane Michael

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - FEMA released their latest report on Hurricane Michael.
- Hurricane Michael is predicted to make landfall as a major hurricane within the next 24 hours along the Florida coastline.
- Michael is a fast-moving storm and is rapidly intensifying. The Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This rainfall could lead to life threatening flash flooding. High winds will occur well inland when the storm makes landfall.
- It is crucial that residents and visitors in the areas that will be affected by Michael listen to, and follow, the instructions of local, state and tribal officials, as both mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway. Residents in these areas may not have experienced a powerful hurricane in several years.
- If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Check to see if your area is under a designated evacuation zone.
- FEMA continues to work with federal, state, tribal and local partners to prepare for the potential impacts from Hurricane Michael.
- FEMA, through its National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. and Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta, along with liaisons to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, are actively monitoring the track of Michael as it approaches the Florida and Alabama coasts.
- FEMA deployed Incident Management Assistance Teams to both Atlanta and the Florida State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to assist with any requests for federal resources ahead of the storm’s landfall.
- Federal search and rescue teams, ambulance strike teams, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams and other teams are all being mobilized today.
- Commodities remain staged at Incident Support Bases in Alabama and North Carolina to support any anticipated commodity requirements.
- On Sunday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested an emergency declaration for 35 counties to supplement state and local response efforts ahead of Hurricane Michael. The request is pending.
