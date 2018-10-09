Latest from FEMA on Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael continues to intensify ahead of a Florida Panhandle landfall on Wednesday.
October 9, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - FEMA released their latest report on Hurricane Michael.

Topline Briefing Points/Messages

  • Hurricane Michael is predicted to make landfall as a major hurricane within the next 24 hours along the Florida coastline. 
  • Michael is a fast-moving storm and is  rapidly intensifying. The Florida  Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia could see 4  to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. This  rainfall could lead to life threatening flash flooding. High winds will occur well inland when the  storm makes landfall. 
  • It is crucial that residents and visitors in the areas  that will be affected by Michael listen to, and follow, the instructions  of local, state and tribal officials, as both mandatory and voluntary  evacuations are underway. Residents in these areas may not have  experienced a powerful hurricane in several years. 
  • If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Check  to see if your area  is under a designated evacuation zone.

FEMA Operational Items:

  • FEMA continues to work with federal, state, tribal and  local partners to prepare for the potential impacts from Hurricane  Michael. 
  • FEMA,  through its National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. and  Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta, along with liaisons to  the National Hurricane Center in Miami, are actively monitoring the track  of Michael as it approaches the Florida and Alabama coasts.
  • FEMA  deployed Incident Management Assistance Teams to both Atlanta and the  Florida State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee to assist with  any requests for federal resources ahead of the storm’s landfall. 
  • Federal search and rescue teams, ambulance strike  teams, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams and other  teams are all being mobilized today.  
  • Commodities remain staged at Incident Support Bases in  Alabama and North Carolina to support any anticipated commodity requirements.

Declaration Background Information:

  • On  Sunday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested an emergency declaration for 35  counties to supplement state and local response efforts ahead of Hurricane  Michael. The request is pending. 

