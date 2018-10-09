Jackson County man charged with impersonating a peace officer

DUTTON, AL (WAFF) - A Jackson county man is in custody and charged with impersonating an officer. 19-year-old Dillon Barrett is charged with impersonating a peace officer, menacing, and possession of marijuana.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips says this is not the suspect’s first time to do this, that he has done similar acts before.
The incident happened late Monday night in the town of Dutton.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips says in the last few months he flashed what appeared to be a badge but was a collector's coin with a star on it. At that time he wasn't arrested.
Monday night, he was.
Phillips says they received a burglary call to the Dutton area just before midnight. When they arrived they found a man who had been approached by Barrett.
“Telling him he was law enforcement and he actually had blue lights of some sort or lights that appeared to be blue in his vehicle or mounted to his vehicle. The complainant also stated that he pulled a gun or something that appeared to be a gun out and pointed it at him. Of course, the complainant was on his private property and he told him he had to leave,” said Phillips.
Barrett is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on a probation violation.
