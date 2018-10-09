Huntsville family evacuates Destin ahead of Hurricane Michael

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Lindsay and Rob Murphy are both teachers with the Huntsville City School system. Having the same time off, they were looking forward to fall and spring breaks to plan family vacations with their newborn, Ellie.
“So this was our first family of three beach trip that we had been anticipating for even before she was born. And so we were super excited to get down there and for me to kind of finish up my maternity leave down there. And so it was little disappointing to know that it had to end after just 24 hours," said Lindsay Murphy.
Murphy says they heard about the tropical storm developing over the weekend and closely monitored the weather. Then, yesterday afternoon they made the decision to cut their vacation in Destin short.
“We were looking at our baby and thought you know what we can’t handle power outages or stand still traffic with a baby, so it’s time to go on home and be safe," added Murphy.
The family says they had a lot of company on Interstate 65 as they were heading home.
“We saw a lot of families on the road and in drive-thrus with four generations of families that you could tell, were leaving the beach pretty bummed,” said Lindsay.
Although short, this trip wasn’t a total bummer for the Murphy family. Lindsay and Rob did manage to make a few memories with their sweet baby girl.
“We did have a lot of fun visiting our favorite restaurants and you know we were able to hit all the high spots. Knowing we needed to squeeze it in and so we took a lot of pictures. you know, we made a lot of memories and just did as much as we could with the time that we had," added Murphy.
