Here is what The Dome sounded like the moment Brees broke the passing record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Monday night’s game in The Dome was a once in a lifetime opportunity for Saints fans.
Drew Brees needed 201 yards passing tonight to break Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record.
Not only did he break the record, he crushed those numbers just in the first half. The record-breaker came on a Brees to Tre’Quan Smith 62-yard touchdown.
The sound in The Dome the moment he broke the record is something special.
Brees finished the contest with 363 yards passing, and three touchdowns.
The Saints beat up on Washington, 43-19. The Saints improved to 4-1 on the season.
