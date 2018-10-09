Harassment report filed against Huntsville City Schools board member

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police confirm a harassment report was filed last Wednesday against Michelle Watkins, District 1 board member for Huntsville City Schools,
According to investigators, the report was filed following a verbal argument at Mae Jemison High School.
The argument happened the same evening the school was hosting a safety forum for parents.
According to reports, Watkins is accused of yelling and causing a disturbance over a personal matter.
Police confirm an officer responded to the school where they took the victim’s statement.
At this time, WAFF 48 News has reached out to Watkins and multiple members of the Huntsville City School board, but all have declined to comment.
Huntsville Police say no warrants have been issued for Watkins and added the victim hasn’t asked for a warrant to be sworn.
