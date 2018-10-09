Gunn, fired from 'Guardians,' to write new 'Suicide Squad'

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, director James Gunn arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. on Tuesday confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio’s next “Suicide Squad” installment. In July, Disney fired Gunn from the “Guardians” franchise he shepherded after jokes he wrote involving rape and pedophilia on Twitter from 2009-2012 resurfaced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)