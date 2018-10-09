Drew Brees becomes NFL’s all-time passing yards leader

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) - Drew Brees added another page to his Hall of Fame resume Monday night.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback literally passed two other National Football League legends at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to become the league’s all-time leader in passing yardage.
Brees came into Monday’s game with the Washington Redskins trailing former University of Southern Mississippi/Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre by 98 yards and former Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning by 200 yards on the NFL’s career passing list.
Brees tied Favre on 5-yard pass to Alvin Kamara in the second quarter, then moved past Favre with a one-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill to cap off the drive. Brees then passed Manning’s mark of 71,940 career yards on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith with 2:36 left in the second quarter.
Monday marked the second time this season that Brees had put his name next to an NFL career passing record.
In a week three matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 23, Brees surpassed Favre’s record of 7,300 completions.
Brees, who is in his 18th season, now owns or co-owns seven NFL passing marks.
In addition to the career completion and yardage records, Brees also:
Holds top three single-season completion positions with 471 in 2016, 468 in 2011 and 456 in 2014. Brees holds six of the top single-season completion marks
Owns the longest streak of games with a touchdown pass (54), stretching from Oct. 18, 2009 to Nov. 25, 2012. After seeing the streak broken on Nov. 29, 2012, by Atlanta, Brees followed with another 45 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass, giving him a touchdown pass in 99 of 100 games
Owns single-season completion percentage figure, hitting 72.0 percent of his passes in 2017 and bettering Sam Bradford’s 71.6 percent in 2016. Brees owns the third-best (71.2 percent in 2011) and fourth-best (70.6 percent in 2009) single-season percentages
Has the career completion percentage of 67.1 percent
Stands tied for touchdown passes in a game, throwing seven in an epic victory over the New York Giants in 2015
Brees has not had a problem performing under the bright lights of the Superdome while setting records in prime time.
In 2011, he broke Dan Marino’s single-season passing mark on Monday Night Football, and in 2012, he broke Johnny Unitas’ consecutive-game-with-a-touchdown streak on Sunday Night Football.
Brees stands as the only quarterback with five, 5,000-yard passing seasons (2008, 2011-13, 2016) and trails only Manning (539), Favre (508) and Tom Brady (500) in career TD passes (396).
