Dairy Queen customer reports raw chicken tender; employee fired

SOUTHPORT, IN (RNN) - A county health department in Indiana is investigating after a Dairy Queen customer complained about receiving and eating part of a raw chicken tender.
Zach Cruse ordered chicken tenders to go from a Dairy Queen in Southport, IN, Friday night. But when he got home with his food, he realized something was wrong.
“I got a couple bites in and was like, ‘This doesn’t taste right,'" Cruse told WRTV. “I looked at it, ripped it open and realized it was completely raw.”
Cruse posted an Instagram photo of the piece of chicken, which appears fully breaded on the outside but pink and uncooked on the inside.
The official Dairy Queen account replied to the post, apologizing and asking Cruse to report the problem through their website.
The Southport restaurant owner called Cruse the next day, WTHR reports.
“He apologized profusely. He said he didn't know how I wanted him to make it right, outside of a refund. I told him the sincere apology was sufficient,” Cruse said.
After receiving Cruse’s complaint, the Dairy Queen location contacted the Marion County Health Department, according to WRTV. An employee was fired for reportedly failing to check the temperature of the chicken before serving it.
“I just don’t want somebody else to eat raw chicken, and I don’t want to eat raw chicken,” Cruse told WRTV. “If it happened at Dairy Queen, how much gross food have I eaten that I’m not aware of because I just have trusted that the food I’m going to get is going to be safe?”
The county health department says they will be investigating the complaint by checking the restaurant’s procedures to see if there are any issues with their food preparation process, WRTV reports.
The department encourages any customer who receives undercooked food to contact the store’s manager immediately and call their local health department.
